Niall Gibbons Linked with Saudi Tourism Move

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Niall Gibbons is, reportedly, set to lead the tourism promotion of Saudi Arabia’s planned futuristic indoor city in his next job, after leaving Tourism Ireland.

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Gibbons – who, in January, announced his exit from Tourism Ireland after 21 years in total, and 14 years as CEO – has been singled out to head up Neom Tourism.

Neom Tourism is the tourism agency created by Saudi’s controversial ruler Mohammed bin Salman to promote Neom, the futuristic indoor so-called eco-city the Saudi rulers are building on the Red Sea coast. The indoor city, when completed, will be a third the size of Ireland, and is being touted by the Saudis as “the world’s most ambitious project”.

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Gibbons will start work with Neom Tourism “in the next few weeks” and will relocate to Tabuk, which is located close to the Saudi-Jordan border.

