NI Travel News’ Race for Life

Congratulations to The Northern Ireland Travel News Team who took part in this year’s Cancer Research Race for Life event in Stormont on Sunday (22nd May 2022).

Every year, the Race for Life takes part across the UK to raise funds for Cancer Research to help those battling or recovering with Cancer.

The NITN team completed the 5K walk around the stunning grounds in what turned out to be a pleasant day with hundreds of participants.

ITTN would like to congratulate NITN and all who took part!

There’s still time to give. If you would like to donate to this great cause, click here!