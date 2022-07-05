SEARCH
NFT-based Platform Pinktada Introduces a Blockchain Reservation System with Casa de Campo

NFT-based platform Pinktada is shaking up the hotel and travel industry, with the launch of an innovative new blockchain technology reservation system in partnership with Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

ITTN recently wrote about the ‘new standard in luxury’ premier spaces at Casa de Campo – see here.

The new technology allows Casa de Campo’s guests to reserve rooms with transferrable room-night tokens (RNTs) on Pinktada’s platform, giving them access to the best deals with the flexibility to sell on their RNTs if plans change. An interactive 3D interface also allows guests to virtually tour each room and facility on the property before making a booking.

Blockchain and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are changing the hotel industry as we know it, and we are thrilled to be a part of this change through this pioneering partnership with Pinktada,” said Jason Kycek, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Casa de Campo. “Pinktada has created a visionary booking model that allows for both price optimisation and flexibility at the same time, and we are honoured to be one of the first hotels featured on the platform. We’re certain that our guests, whether beginners or well-versed in NFTs, will appreciate the many benefits that this partnership will offer.”

Jason Kycek, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Casa de Campo.

We are honoured to have a top-calibre hotel partner like Casa de Campo Resort & Villas on our platform, as they are a unique leader in guest innovation,” said Mark Gordon, Pinktada’s Co-Founder and Chief Hospitality Officer. “Our platform is focused on upscale, leisure-oriented independent hotels with distinguished attributes, which is exactly what Casa de Campo brings to our immersive 3D interface.”

For further information about Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, please visit casadecampo.com.do. For further information about Pinktada, please visit pinktada.com.

