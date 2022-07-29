SEARCH
Newest Delta Sky Club Brings Signature Lounge Experience to Haneda Airport

Delta is opening its first Delta Sky Club at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; the only club there operated by a U.S. airline. It’s a luxurious addition featuring regional specialities as Japan gradually eases pandemic-era restrictions.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for years,” said Claude Roussel, Managing Director – Delta Sky Club. “Bringing the signature Delta Sky Club experience to Haneda as we continue to grow our network of premium, one-of-a-kind lounge is a huge moment for our Asia-Pacific partners, and all future Haneda Club customers.” 

Haneda marks Delta Sky Club’s third new lounge of the year, with the airline’s two largest Clubs – located at Terminal C at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport – just opened this past spring. Across the network, Delta is building more Sky Clubs and expanding existing Clubs.

The premier space signifies the completion of Delta’s service shift from Tokyo’s Narita airport to Haneda, which is more conveniently located and favoured by business travellers. Initially set to open in the summer of 2020 ahead of the Olympic games, the long-awaited Club has sat empty since March 2020. As Japan gradually reopens to international travel, the Delta Sky Club team is ready to share the new lounge with the world.  

