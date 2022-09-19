SEARCH
Newark Airport No Longer Considered an NYC Airport
Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Newark-Liberty International Airport is losing its status as a ‘New York City’ airport.

As of 03 October, Newark-Liberty will no longer be considered a New York City airport due to new standards being imposed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This is in spite of the fact that Newark, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, is physically closer to some New Yorkers than John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, both in the borough of Queens.

However, according to a statement from Lufthansa Airlines, although Newark still maintains its EWR airport code, IATA is changing the way it classifies “multi-airport cities.” 

Those designations are used by destinations that have more than one major airport, like Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway, for instance. In the case of Newark, its city code – different from the airport code – has always been NYC given its proximity to New York.

That will no longer be the case.

The Lufthansa statement implied that changing airports could result in an airfare adjustment now that Newark will no longer be considered a New York City metropolitan area airport.

Newark will now have its own city code as per IATA, however, if you search for flights in general to ‘New York City,’ Newark and EWR will still come up as options.

