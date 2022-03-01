New Zealand welcomes international visitors as borders ease

SEARCH
By Leona Kenny
New Zealand has welcomed international visitors back to the country as its borders ease.

Only New Zealand citizens returning from Australia will be allowed entry, as international visitors are still not allowed.

Previously, those entering the country needed to undergo 10 days of isolation. This requirement will end from Wednesday 3 March.

Travellers will still need to test negative upon arrival and before leaving the country.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended warm welcoming wishes to people entering New Zealand.

“I know this will be welcome news to the members of our team overseas, eager to travel home to see loved ones as soon as possible. We can’t wait to see you,”.

New Zealand implemented some of the world’s strictest border controls when the pandemic began and was praised worldwide for its measures.

