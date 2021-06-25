New York’s New Marketing Campaign Targets Visitor FOMO

New York City’s official tourism authority, NYC & Company, has launched its largest-ever global tourism recovery campaign. “It’s Time for New York City” is a $30m, multi-phase campaign designed to appeal to a visitor’s ‘fear of missing out,’ or FOMO.

Phase one, which was unveiled yesterday, 24 June, is targeting the northeastern corridor to promote summer travel from neighbouring states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington, DC.

Consumers can browse an official resource to Enjoy the Best of Summertime in NYC, including unique guides to each of the five boroughs.

It will also include travel agent trainings and promotions across digital and email, with the goal to restore confidence and encourage the drive market to visit this summer.

“The Summer of NYC is here—and now it’s time to tell the whole world about how this city is building a recovery for all of us,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Tourism impacts hundreds of thousands of jobs across the five boroughs, and its return will fuel our recovery even more. The greatest travel destination in the world is ready to welcome back visitors from around the region, country, and globe, and we can’t wait to greet them.”

The announcement comes as New York City expects to welcome 36.1 million visitors this year—recapturing more than half of its record 66.6 million visitors in 2019.

Phase two will widen the scope to cover the whole of the United States, while phase three will address international markets as restrictions allow.