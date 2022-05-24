New York’s Acclaimed City Tour Meets Broadway is Back Wowing Audiences

THE RIDE, New York’s acclaimed ground-breaking theatrical experience is delighted to be back wowing audiences again, post-pandemic. The 75-minute part tour-show is where the city tour meets Broadway. This is where the streets of New York City are the stage and the city’s most iconic landmarks become the set.

This really is a unique, one-of-a-kind way to see New York. THE RIDE takes a journey through Times Square and midtown Manhattan where the city’s iconic landmarks unfold before your eyes. It is the only tour attraction that provides a fully tailored adventure for each performance. With surprises around every corner, THE RIDE’s cast of singers, dancers, musicians, actors and comedians provide an interactive and over-the-top experience leaving audience members guessing who is part of the show and who is just along for THE RIDE.

THE RIDE motorcoach is 45-feet long, accommodates up to 49 passengers and is the largest vehicle allowed on the streets of New York. It has a patented custom-designed stadium-style seating with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which truly makes the streets of New York the stage. Visitors will enjoy the hilarious hosts who are trained in improvisation making each performance unique depending on what’s happening on the street that day.

Visitors to New York City wanting a more traditional sightseeing experience can join THE TOUR. Hosted on the same motorcoaches as THE RIDE, the 90-minute premium sightseeing tour hosted by a tour navigator will guide guests through 10 NYC neighbourhoods and 50 landmarks including, Lincoln Center, Central Park, Fifth Avenue, Rockefellar Center, Radio City Music Hall, the Garment District, Empire State Building, Times Square, Columbus Circle, Madison Avenue, New York Public Library, Bryant Park and the famous Forty-Second Street.

Prices for THE RIDE for adults and children start from £58 / €66

Prices for THE TOUR for adults and children start from £27 / €33