New York to welcome back visitors for New Year’s Eve celebrations

New York City will allow crowds into Times Square on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2022, Mayor Bill de Blasio has confirmed.

Thousands of visitors will be able to attend the traditional ball drop at midnight, providing they can prove they are fully vaccinated, Mr de Blasio told reporters.

Attendees who are unable to get vaccinated because of medical reasons will have to show that they received a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

“We want it to be big, we want it to be full of life, we want to be a great New York celebration,” the mayor said.

Times Square was largely empty on New Year’s Eve last year because of the pandemic.

Only essential workers and invited guests were able to watch the ball drop from socially distanced areas.

Security checkpoints will be in place to check the documentation of those seeking to enter Times Square for the festivities.

Masks will have to be worn for those who are not vaccinated.