New York Marriott Marquis Completes Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

New York Marriott Marquis has completed an extensive renovation, which includes newly designed guestrooms, restaurants, public spaces, and events spaces.

The hotel opened in 1985 amid the rejuvenation of popular tourist attraction Times Square, making it a favourite among Irish travellers to the Big Apple.

Located on West 46th Street and Broadway, the hotel is near some of NYC’s most exciting attractions including Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall and the Theater District.

“New York Marriott Marquis is the heartbeat of our Marriott Hotels brand, inclusive of more than 600 properties around the world,” said Drew Iddings, VP/global brand leader, Marriott Hotels. With the completion of this captivating redesign, we continue to build momentum for the brand’s evolution and modern appeal that is tailormade for our renowned, wonderful hospitality to empower guests’ every pursuit.”

Upon arrival to the eighth-floor lobby, visitors will find a reoriented space designed for checking in. The hotel’s reception desks have been moved from the south side to the north side of the hotel, opening the northernmost wall to natural light with installed waved glass. 

Each of the hotel’s 1,971 spacious guest rooms has been completely updated with a modern design complemented by locally inspired accents to draw in the energy of the city.

Though the biggest treat is those iconic views!

