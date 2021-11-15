New venue secured for ITTN Awards

Following last week’s announcement of a redesigned awards ceremony for 2021, ITTN is pleased to announce that this year’s awards will take place at Andrew Rudd’s private dining venue, Medley, on Fleet Street in Dublin.

So join us from 5.30-9pm on 2 December as we toast agents and suppliers on their support and commitment to the travel industry over the last 20 months – and of course celebrate the winners, who will be announced on Thursday, 18 November.

In keeping with ongoing Covid restrictions, the ceremony will be a standing event.

If you have already booked a table with us for the original awards, you will automatically receive two complimentary seats. If you are one of the winners announced on 18 November, you will receive two complimentary seats.

If you would like to bring extra guests, a limited number of individual tickets will be available for purchase at €50 per person.

Please email [email protected].