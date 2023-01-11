New TUI Group Digital Appointment

SEARCH
TUI Group has confirmed that digital transformation continues to be a “top priority” with a new senior executive appointment.

CEO Sebastian Ebel had already taken responsibility for IT on the Executive Board as of 1 October 2022.

As of 1 January 2023, the vacant CIO position was filled by Pieter Jordaan.

Pieter Jordaan, as Chief Information Officer (CIO), will lead the IT Leadership Team and be responsible for the implementation of the strategic priorities in IT, including the expansion of dynamic production, new products like Accommodation Only and Flight Only, the expansion of the TUI App, as well as the further roll-out of ‘TRIPS’ in the Western Region.

“I am delighted that Pieter Jordaan joins us as CIO from our TUI IT leadership team. He will drive the close integration with TUI’s operational areas to enable fast and efficient implementation of our ambitious digitalisation strategy,” said Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group.

Pieter Jordaan

Pieter has worked successfully for TUI for more than eight years. In the past three years, he has led the technological development of numerous platforms as Group Chief Technology Officer. In addition, he modernised the IT infrastructure of the company and was responsible for the successful implementation of its cloud strategy. Before employment with TUI, TUI, he worked for several IT consultancies in the UK.

