New Travel Training Company Launches, Offering e-learning for Travel Trade

A new travel training company has launched, to help the travel industry upskill in the aftermath of Covid. Progressive Travel Training offers free (and paid for) training courses all conducted online, created to help the travel sector reboot post-pandemic.

The initial suite of 12 essential training courses for the travel industry includes three free modules, with paid courses starting at €33. Free courses include ‘stress-management in travel’ training to help workers in the sector overcome and recover from tough COVID working conditions.

Spearheaded by three of the travel sector’s leading experts in training and recruitment, Fi Morrison-Arnthal, Tony Macdonald and James Roberts, PTT is offering agents a programme of 12 e-learning courses, authored by travel’s leading experts in their respective fields, and created to elevate the industry from within. Three of the modules are available for free, including the aforementioned stress management course. Other free modules include ‘Migrating to remote travel home working’ and ‘Blog writing to boost travel business’. The paid courses include the following… How to sell travel and achieve sales success (€55)

Managing travel consultants to sales success (€55)

Complaint resolution & great travel customer service (€33)

Increase your travel enquiries using Facebook (€33)

Time management (working smarter not harder) (€33)

Presentation skills in travel (€55)

Get noticed and get the travel job (€55)

Successful corporate travel account management (€55)

PTT’s founding vision is that travel professionals who might now be responsible for their own learning costs after being made redundant or going self-employed during the pandemic are still able to pursue their career development, and that employers who want to invest in their teams but have faced tough trading conditions over the last 12 months can still do so.

The e-learning modules have been co-authored by senior travel industry experts and Progressive Travel Training co-founder, Fi Morrison-Arnthal.

“It’s apparent that formal training and in-house trainers are a luxury many travel businesses and agents cannot currently afford and, while there is plenty of online training available covering destinations, product and GDS skills, travel industry employees are frustrated about the limited soft skills available” says Morrison-Arnthal. “We have launched Progressive Travel Training to address that need, and to give back to the industry we love – sharing everything we know with a community that is ready to progress and come back post-COVID thriving.”