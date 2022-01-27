New travel rules for tourists within the EU

Tourists heading abroad will soon be available to roam freely within the EU.

Irish tourists heading abroad after February 1 will be able to travel freely anywhere in the EU with proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test.

EU Council has adopted to base its recommendations on account of traveller status, as opposed to origin country status. Essentially, it means that a traveller’s COVID-19 vaccination, test or recovery status, as evidenced by a valid EU digital COVID certificate, will be the key entry.

People will be allowed to travel freely in the EU if they have had their first course of vaccination a maximum of 270 days ago, or if they have received a booster shot.h

People who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days, and passengers who have had a PCR test 72 hours before arriving or an antigen test 24 hours before, are also allowed in.

Ireland, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and the EU’s 27 member states are all involved in this agreement. The rules will officially come into play on February 1.