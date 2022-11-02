New Study Reveals Top Priorities for Airline Passengers

A new study found the top concerns for airline passengers in the post-pandemic world are focused on simplification and convenience.

According to the 2022 Global Passenger Survey (GPS) from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 75% of respondents said proximity to the airport was the main priority, while 39 % said ticket price was the most important.

A further 82% of travellers said they were satisfied with being able to pay with their preferred payment method, and having access to planning and booking information in one place was identified as a top priority.

Data showed that 93% of passengers are interested in a special program for trusted travellers to expedite security screening, while 75% want to use biometric data instead of passports and boarding passes.

Passengers are also interested in more options for baggage handling, with 67% saying they would utilise home pick-up and delivery and 73% ready for remote check-in options. Another 80% said they would be more likely to check a bag if they could monitor it throughout the journey.