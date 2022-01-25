SEARCH
Magic in the details: New daytime show planned for Disneyland Paris

By Leona Kenny
Disneyland Paris has revealed plenty of details about their 30th Anniversary celebrations, including a special new daytime show.

The resort marks 30 years on March 6.

While a name for the new show was not revealed, we know that Mickey and his friends will have a procession down Main Street U.S.A. before stopping in front of the renovated Sleeping Beauty Castle. The show will feature a new theme song as well as special 30th Anniversary costumes.

The Avengers Campus will also open at the start of summer 2022.

