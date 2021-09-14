New Sales Deal with Lufthansa and Travelport Champion NDC

Lufthansa has today (14 September) announced a sales contract with Travelport.

The new distribution agreement will cover all the airlines in the Lufthansa group, including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS and Air Dolomiti as well as Lufthansa itself.

According to the company, it paves the way for modern retail and innovation.

Under the agreement, Travelport will distribute Lufthansa Group airlines’ NDC content through the next-generation content distribution and travel retailing platform, Travelport+.

Long-term contracts will begin in the first half of 2022.

Both companies are already in the process of implementing end-to-end NDC functionality.

“Lufthansa Group is firmly committed to delivering superior customer experiences along the entire travel journey, increasing reach of our most attractive offers and enabling a diverse travel ecosystem,” said Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Senior Vice President Channel Management at Lufthansa Group Network Airlines and Chief Commercial Officer SWISS.

“Especially in these times of crisis and when creating additional customer value through advanced technology proves to be more important than ever, we are doubling down on our long-term NDC strategy”.

Jason Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer, Travel Partners at Travelport, said: “Expanding our longstanding partnership with Lufthansa Group airlines to include NDC content, with the retailing possibilities it offers, is a significant stride forward.

“Managing multiple sources of content and merchandising them effectively with personalised and dynamic offers is exactly what Travelport+ has been built for.

“We look forward to delivering exponential value for the agency community and Lufthansa Group airlines’ travellers.”