New Ryanair service to Malta announced for Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport has welcomed the addition of Ryanair’s new service to Malta, the first ever scheduled Ryanair service to Malta from Shannon.

The new service will operate twice weekly from 27 March 2022 to 27 October 2022.

Departures from Shannon are on Thursday at 5.25pm and Sunday at 10.40am.

Malta is expected to be a popular destination with holidaymakers and brings to 20 the number of Ryanair services available from Shannon Airport next summer.

View from above of the Dome of Churches

“We know that restoring connectivity is important to our airport customers and that is why we have been working hard with our airline partners to create exciting holiday opportunities,” said Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers another great destination. This brings to 20 the number of destinations Ryanair will serve from Shannon next summer including the three new Ryanair services which began operation last month to Fuerteventura, Birmingham and Budapest.

“With its warm climate, breath-taking landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage sites, Malta will undoubtedly be a popular destination this summer for sun seekers and those who want to experience its culture,” says Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group.

The new Malta service is part of Ryanair’s summer schedule which will deliver over 60 weekly flights from Shannon Airport to 20 destinations in 2022.