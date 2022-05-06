New Rules Around Alcohol in Spain to Crackdown on Binge-Drinking

Following on from our story last week about drinking laws in Spain and how they effect all-inclusive resorts in certain areas, we have further information about the roll-out of this five-year plan.

A law passed by the Balearic government in January 2020, called the Decree Law is now being noticed by tourists as post-pandemic travel picks up. Limits to the amount of alcohol being served or purchased are part of a wider plan to curb anti-social behaviour and preserve the quality of certain tourist areas.

The rule specifically targets Playa de Palma, Magaluf and West End Sant Antoni de Portmany. These places have been identified as areas where disorderly behaviour sometimes occurs and the goal is to prevent destruction of these beautiful spots over 5 years (2020-2025).

Penalties for non-compliance with the new regulations carry fines of up to €600,000 and closing orders of premises for up to 3 years.

The Baleraric government have emphasised that these measures are not about clamping down on fun or night-life but to reinforce a more sustainable tourism model, distinguishing the destinations of the Balearic Islands as top-quality tourist destinations.