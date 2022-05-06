SEARCH
HomeNewsNew Rules Around Alcohol in Spain to Crackdown on Binge-Drinking
News

New Rules Around Alcohol in Spain to Crackdown on Binge-Drinking

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
9

Following on from our story last week about drinking laws in Spain and how they effect all-inclusive resorts in certain areas, we have further information about the roll-out of this five-year plan.

A law passed by the Balearic government in January 2020, called the Decree Law is now being noticed by tourists as post-pandemic travel picks up. Limits to the amount of alcohol being served or purchased are part of a wider plan to curb anti-social behaviour and preserve the quality of certain tourist areas.

The rule specifically targets Playa de Palma, Magaluf and West End Sant Antoni de Portmany. These places have been identified as areas where disorderly behaviour sometimes occurs and the goal is to prevent destruction of these beautiful spots over 5 years (2020-2025).

Penalties for non-compliance with the new regulations carry fines of up to €600,000 and closing orders of premises for up to 3 years.

The Baleraric government have emphasised that these measures are not about clamping down on fun or night-life but to reinforce a more sustainable tourism model, distinguishing the destinations of the Balearic Islands as top-quality tourist destinations.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleRyanair Add 3,000 Extra Seats for Liverpool Fans Heading to the Champions League
Next articleRyanair Release Statistics for April

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie