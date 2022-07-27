SEARCH
New Requirments for Brits Travelling to Spain

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
The Spanish government has released new rules stating visitors from the UK need to show they have enough money to stay in Spain with a requirement of £85 (€101) per day.

UK visitors must also provide proof of accommodation and evidence of a return flight or onward ticket.

The UK Foreign Office said:  “At Spanish border control, you may need to show a return or onward ticket; show you have enough money for your stay; show proof of accommodation for your stay, for example, a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (eg second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family.”

These post-Brexit requirements add to the conditions UK tourists must already meet for travel to Spain, including proof of full vaccination, a negative test or previous infection for all visitors aged 12 or over.

Irish travellers are not subject to these new rules as part of the EU but could be subject to new rules if they contract covid-19 while there on holiday which requires isolation in certain regions.

