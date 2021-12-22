New Public/Product Liability and Professional Indemnity Facility exclusive to ITAA members

The Irish Travel Agents’ Association (ITAA) has finalised its new insurance product for Public Liability, Product Liability and Professional Indemnity.

The product, with McCarthy Insurance Group (MIG), will be offered exclusively to ITAA members.

Details

Insurer: Accelerant Insurance Europe SA, rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best

Underwriting administered by NBS Ireland

Standard Limits of €3m in respect of Public and Product Liability and €250,000 in respect of Professional Indemnity. Higher limits can be looked at upon request.

Cover is on a Worldwide basis.

Jurisdiction – Republic of Ireland

Claims managed and handled by Leeson Claims Services

Contact

Mark Duggan CIP, branch manager with MIG, is ready to start quoting immediately.

T: 01-2958244/0867812089

E: [email protected] or [email protected]