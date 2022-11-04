New Multi-Million-Pound Deals Unlock New Fleet of Aircraft for UK’s Largest Regional Airline

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has announced a series of new multi-million-pound agreements as it moves to complete the renewal and futureproofing of its aircraft fleet by 2023.

The airline, which currently operates 42 aircraft across 70 routes throughout its network, will say goodbye to its remaining eight Saab 340B passenger aircraft through a $12 million sale agreement, as it welcomes a further eight ATR next-generation turboprops into service in 2023.

The new ATR turboprops will bring up to a 27% reduction in carbon emissions per seat versus the Saab 340 which operate on Loganair’s Highland and Island routes. This supports the airline’s commitment to reducing emissions and becoming fully carbon-neutral by 2040.

The completed ATR fleet will have an average age of only eight years and bring enhanced capacity across the network with more passenger seats on each flight, in addition to more cargo and mail hold space for its charter services.

Loganair already has 15 of the ATR next-generation turboprops in service, including four of the 72-seat ATR 72-600 passenger aircraft and four dedicated ATR 72-500 Freighter aircraft which have taken over mail delivery flights to and from the Highlands and Islands in recent months.

The Saab type will progressively leave the airline’s fleet between now and July 2023, under the $12 million sale agreement, and will continue their flying careers with new operators in North America.