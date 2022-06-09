SEARCH
New Month, New Entries for Photographer of the Year

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
It’s a new month, so if you were thinking about entering our photography competition, sponsored by Air Canada last month, but ran out of time you can enter now for June!

We started accepting entries on 01 June 2022 and Jack Goddard will continue to collect throughout the month. Email [email protected]

We have returned to the traditional format where the competition will run over 6 months, and one lucky winner will be selected each month.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
