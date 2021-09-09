New Luxury Cruise Line Explora Journeys Launches Industry-First ‘By Appointment’ Service

New luxury cruise line Explora Journeys has launched a ‘By Appointment’ service for travel agents.

The new service, described as an ‘industry first’ by the company, will give agents a 30-minute pre-scheduled appointment to to discuss and place a waitlist on a specific suite for one or more of eight inaugural journeys during Explora I’s first year, including the vessel’s maiden voyage on 16 May 2023.

Waitlist requests are obligation free and require no deposit until later when travel advisors via a follow-up appointment, can convert their option into a deposited booking on which, at this point, they will already earn their commission.

By Appointment

The new service can be accessed with four clicks of a mouse. Agents can set up an appointment with an Explora Journeys customer experience representative which is immediately confirmed with a personalised message introducing their dedicated Ambassador.

The agent’s phone will ring at the appointed time of their chosen appointment thus eliminating any on-hold time.

Appointments are currently conducted in English, with additional languages (German, Italian, French and Spanish) to follow in due course.

Travel Leaders President, John Lovell commented: “The Explora Journeys ‘By Appointment`’service is one of many industry-first, bold initiatives the brand is making along with the first ever rolling commission program that will pay advisors commission on deposits and on final payments received.

“These and others were key factors for Travel Leaders Group determining the brand should be awarded a ‘preferred’ status. We are therefore, delighted to welcome Explora Journeys into our roster of especially important preferred partners.”

Explora Journeys

“Explora Journeys will be an ocean escape like no other, allowing guests to relax, create memories, reconnect with what matters most in their lives and experience what we refer to as an “ocean state of mind.” said Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer, Explora Journeys.

“Built by Italy’s Fincantieri and designed in partnership with them as well as some of the world’s foremost superyacht and luxury hospitality designers, our fleet of four innovative ships provide space, choice, privacy, relaxed comfort and elegance.

“Furthermore, one our key points of differentiation is how we support our global travel advisor community.

“We wanted to totally remove on-hold time and put the control in the hands of our travel partners.

“The result is, they get to speak to our dedicated Ambassadors at their convenience and, waitlist suites for their valued clients exclusively before we open for public sale later this year.

“Initial industry feedback recognises our service as being “best in class” for which we are most proud.”

Travel advisors can register for their appointment by visiting Travel Advisors (explorajourneys.com)