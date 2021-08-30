News

New-Look Aer Lingus Lounge in Dublin T2 Reopens on Wednesday

Good news for all Aer Lingus business class passengers and Aer Club Silver, Platinum and Concierge members, as the Aer Lingus lounge at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 will finally reopen on 1 September.

It has been closed for nearly 18 months due to the pandemic.

In a tweeted video released this afternoon, the carrier announced details of its revamped lounge, which now includes “cozy seating pods” as well as new power points and wireless charging stations for mobile devices at every seat.

There’ll be no paper newspapers available; instead, passengers can access up to 7,000 publications through Aer Lingus’ press reader app.

Food services will be different too: the snacks and drinks buffet is still there, but guests can also order from an online menu available through a QR code.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

