New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Appoints The Greg Evans Consultancy

The Greg Evans Consultancy has been appointed by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism to be its first-ever UK based agency.

The firm will charged with building awareness of the Garden State within the trade and media, increase product offerings and encourage bookings once the border opens in November.

New Jersey provides a gateway to the United States East Coast but with a wide variety of year-round experiences. Visitors can enjoy outdoor adventures, a huge variety of culinary offerings, educational opportunities, and strong arts and cultural scene.

With numerous state and national parks, beaches, skiing, shopping, historic sites and more, New Jersey blends together its rich history and an exciting present and offers picturesque escape opportunities for all ages.

Director Greg Evans commented, “We are excited to be working with such a diverse and fascinating destination such as New Jersey. We are very much looking forward to reconnecting with our trade and media colleagues following the challenges that the pandemic has bought about, and help to encourage travel to the United States from November.”

Jeff Vasser, Executive Director of the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism, “The UK and Ireland are extremely important markets for New Jersey and we’ve found visitors and the travel trade alike appreciate the depth and breadth of diverse offerings we provide here. We look forward to leveraging the strong experience and relationships offered by Greg Evans Consultancy to benefit our state.”