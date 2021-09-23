News

New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Appoints The Greg Evans Consultancy

New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Appoints The Greg Evans Consultancy

Congratulations to our friend and industry favourite Greg Evans!

The Greg Evans Consultancy has been appointed by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism to be its first-ever UK based agency.

The firm will charged with building awareness of the Garden State within the trade and media, increase product offerings and encourage bookings once the border opens in November.

New Jersey provides a gateway to the United States East Coast but with a wide variety of year-round experiences. Visitors can enjoy outdoor adventures, a huge variety of culinary offerings, educational opportunities, and strong arts and cultural scene.

With numerous state and national parks, beaches, skiing, shopping, historic sites and more, New Jersey blends together its rich history and an exciting present and offers picturesque escape opportunities for all ages.

Director Greg Evans commented, “We are excited to be working with such a diverse and fascinating destination such as New Jersey. We are very much looking forward to reconnecting with our trade and media colleagues following the challenges that the pandemic has bought about, and help to encourage travel to the United States from November.”

Jeff Vasser, Executive Director of the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism, “The UK and Ireland are extremely important markets for New Jersey and we’ve found visitors and the travel trade alike appreciate the depth and breadth of diverse offerings we provide here. We look forward to leveraging the strong experience and relationships offered by Greg Evans Consultancy to benefit our state.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

Related Items

More in News

Return to America: Watch Visit USA Webinar

Allie SheehanSeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan

Leona KennySeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Booking Is Now Open For Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas

Leona KennySeptember 23, 2021
Read More

King And Queen of Spain to Visit La Palma After Volcanic Eruptions

Leona KennySeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Goes Down Under for 2023

Leona KennySeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Good Luck to Team Europe in the Ryder Cup

Fionn DavenportSeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Travel Counsellors Announces New Recruitment Drive

Leona KennySeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Finnair and Turkish Airlines Launch Code Share Agreement

Leona KennySeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Covid Cruise Cover Explained: Fairsure Travel Insurance

Leona KennySeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn