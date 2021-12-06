New Irish travel tech company launches ski booking platform

Irish travel tech company Mountain People has launched a new Ski/Alpine booking platform. The cloud-based platform will allow consumers and commercial partners to make bookings, reservations and payments for their Alpine winter and summer holiday needs.

“Our research and our engagement with tourist boards and suppliers throughout Europe has told us that booking habits are a changing model everywhere, particularly within the Ski and alpine market, where people are seeking a flexible approach to booking – with different durations, choice and consumer wants and needs to the forefront,” said Fiachra Diskin, CEO and co-founder Mountain People.

“So we developed Mountain People as a concept and platform to give consumers and partners maximum choice and flexibility from a booking system dedicated to the Mountains in Winter and Summer. Is the time right for this – we believe it is!”

A platform is based on 5 unique consumer selling points

Flexible Travel Dates/Flexible Duration

Simplified Booking Process

Superior Accommodation Selection

Flexibility of Choice (1 component or all components)

Best Available Rates

Consumer and commercial platform

The system (Mountainpeople.ie/mountainpeople.uk) allows for bookings across Ski & Snowboard, Outdoor Activities, Wellness & Golf holidays, accessing industry providers, including: Accommodation (Hotels, Chalets, Self-Catered Apartments & Residences), Transfers (Private, Shared & Coach) both Road and Train, Lift Passes, Equipment Rental (Ski & Snowboard Hire, Bike Hire, Golf Hire), Lessons, Guides, Clothing Rental, Insurance and other In Resort Activities (Aquatic Centres, Spa access, etc.).

A real-time tech approach

“We had to create a system encompassing Content, Information and the ability to book all or any of the elements you require on a fully flexible basis while accessing provider Best Available Rates directly,” added Diskin.

“This allows you to travel when you want, to where you want and for how long you want, on your terms.

“We believe that Mountain People puts technology and innovation to the forefront while ensuring real people with a passion and understanding of the mountains are here with you every step of the way.

“Whether via phone, email or chat, we will have staff always on hand to ensure that you have the best experience from the moment you start planning your next Alpine adventure.”

Launch Markets and Destinations

Mountain People currently offers a choice of Resorts throughout France, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Andorra. As Mountain People expands, the company will be adding suppliers, resorts, and other key alpine destinations to the booking platform within Europe. Initial focus markets will be the UK, Ireland, Benelux, and Nordic markets.

Mountain People will also have a bespoke sourcing service in the interim for destinations not covered featured online, by request.

They expect the USA and Canada to be available on their North American offering and to come on stream for the 2022/2023Winter season.