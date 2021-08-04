News

New Flight Experience to Take off in Las Vegas

An impressive new flight experience is set to take off as the latest tourist attraction in Las Vegas.

FlyOver will officially debut on the famous Las Vegas Strip on 1st September.

The first theme of the ride is the American West. Fliers will glide through some of the most picturesque locations in the United States, including landmarks such as the Grand Canyon, Golden Gate Bridge, and the Las Vegas Strip.

The multi-sensory ride also includes music, scents, mist, and the sensation of wind as the seats move in six different directions to replicate the feeling of being on a helicopter
Flyover has two other locations in Iceland and Canada. But the one in Las Vegas is set to be the biggest yet.
The ride will feature a pre-show entertainment experience where guests can learn more about the world’s top sights.
The room resembles a canyon with stars above and a river running through the middle. It also has a full-service bar area where food and drink are provided.
It is located on Las Vegas Boulevard next to the Hard Rock Cafe, with tickets available now.

 

