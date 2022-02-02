New domestic airport to open in Maldives

A new domestic airport will open in the Maldives in early February.

Madivaru Airport will open in the Maldives Lhaviyani Atoll, improving accessibility to the resorts.

Until now Lhaviyani has been serviced only by seaplanes, where operation is limited to daylight. Flights to and from Male’s Velana International Airport to Madivaru Airport will take just 25 minutes and operate throughout the night.

Madivaru Airport’s flights have been scheduled to connect travellers flying from the below airlines to the Maldives:

SriLankan Airline (UL)

Condor Airline (DE)

Lufthansa (LH)

Aeroflot (SU)

British Airways (BA)

Qatar Airways (QR)

Emirates (QR)

Austrian Airlines (OS)

Singapore Airlines (SQ)

Turkish Airlines (TK)

The flight schedule will commence with three flights per day. Madivaru Airport has been developed by Kuredu Holdings Pvt Ltd and will be managed by the national airline Maldivian.