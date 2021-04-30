News

New Disney Ship Will Feature First Disney Attraction at Sea

When the 4,000-passenger Disney Wish launches on June 9, 2022, it will do so with AquaMouse, the company’s first dedicated attraction at sea. Passengers on the water ride will carom in two-seater ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes suspended above the ship’s top decks, in an experience that will “bring to life the adventures of ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’ animated shorts like never before,” according to the company.

AquaMouse

Disney Wish will debut with a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral.

Grand Hall on Disney Wish

As well as AquaMouse, Disney Wish will also feature six pools and a new Toy Story-themed waterplay district for families with small children that will include a splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide and smoothie bar. Here, Woody and the gang have been reimagined as larger-than-life rubber bath toys.

Quiet Cove

Families will have “more pools, more deck space and more dining than ever before” in an expansive district themed to Mickey and friends, while an adults-only district, Quiet Cove, has been created at the back of the ship.

Disney’s Marvel Super Hero Academy

Kids Clubs

Disney is also promising kids clubs for children of all ages, including a Disney’s Oceaneer Club for those aged 3 to 12 and a Marvel Super Hero Academy where young “recruits” will train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with the help of their own heroes, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Arendelle A Frozen Dining Adventure

Disney Dining

Disney Wish will feature three new family restaurants. Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure is Disney’s first “Frozen”-themed theatrical dining experience.

Worlds of Marvel is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests will play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

1923 is named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded and will offer “a tasteful tribute to its Californian heritage with dishes inspired by the state’s unique fusion of cultural flavours.”

There will also be casual dining options, 24-hour room service and premium dining exclusively for adults.

Worlds of Marvel

1923

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

News

