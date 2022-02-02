New Deal Europe invites Irish travel trade to live trade show

New Deal Europe is inviting the Irish travel trade to their first-ever live trade show.

The trade show which focuses on the Balkan regions will be held in London on 4th April.

New Deal is the largest travel platform dedicated to the Balkans and South-East Europe and was founded in 2018.

The London marketplace in April will feature national and regional tourism boards, hotels, attractions, ferry operators and DMCs from twelve Balkan countries.

New Deal Europe Co-founder, Robert Dee, said, “We are really excited to be able to hold a Live event after having to hold previous events under lockdown conditions.

With several direct flights from Dublin and new connections appearing all the time, we are hugely optimistic that the region will see a growth in Irish tourists in the coming years. The New Deal Europe 22 Live event is definitely taking place at just the right time.”

To apply to the forum, live in London 4th April 2022, and virtually on 11th April 2022, visit New Deal Europe.