New All-Inclusive Luxury Tour Operator Launches

Moti Engelman and Uri Argov have announced the creation of a new concept in operating that will be executed under the brand name of ‘RoadRunAir’.

Together with their experience – Moti a former airline captain, Senior Deputy at Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority and member of El Al’s Board of Directors and the Israeli-American Uri as a commercial pilot and the ex-owner and founder of accommodation wholesaler Tourico Holidays give them the confidence to lead and create RoadRunAir. RoadRunAir’s goal is to fulfill the untapped demand for people to fly private and like a VIP celebrity on multi-stop tours, but at a price point affordable to almost any travelers.

To operate the business RoadRunAir has gained an Air Carrier Certificate and purchased several business jets that it will operate and fly with its own livery. Each plane has been converted to 30 VIP passenger seats and given interiors adapted specifically to allow a window seat for each traveler, along with central aisle drinks holders to provide maximum comfort.

Customers will travel in RoadRunAir’s jets from private terminals in groups of up to 30 people to experience exclusive, VIP personalized treatment for multi-destination guided tours and activities – whilst saving time and hassle by avoiding the security and check-ins of commercial terminals, along with feeling less exposed to viruses.

This new concept in travel will be all-inclusive and at a price point starting from just $4,500 (including the private flights, all hotels, full-board meals, excursions, transportation, guides and gratuities) for travel professionals. This makes it not much more expensive than coach tours and therefore accessible to the vast majority of holidaymakers – as well as much cheaper than any comparable product globally.

RoadRunAir operated its first tours with travel professionals and media recently and is now open to travelers from all around the world. Initially the company is offering three US domestic itineraries: the Southern states (American music and nature visiting Nashville, Memphis, New Orleans, Chattanooga, and Lynchburg), the West coast (San Fran, Napa, Bryce, Zion, Antilope Canyon, Sedona and Vegas) and Northeast US (to include Niagara falls, Hershey, Amish, and DC).

Each trip takes on average around seven to nine days, starting in New York and Los Angeles depending on the tour, with plans for further routes including the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America and more coming at a later date.

Sales and marketing for the tours will be focused upon B2B distribution via tour operators and wholesalers, plus retail travel agents and online travel agents with very competitive commissions, including providing numerous FAM trips in the coming months.

Moti Engelman, Co-Founder & CEO comments: “We’ve seen many attempts to organize trips with private planes, but the planes were smaller and prices were much higher. We knew this could be done at a price affordable to any traveler if we operated and owned the planes and ran the other services ourselves. Our executive team brings a combination of experience of aviation, travel, technology, marketing, sales and tour operating. Not unsurprisingly already we’re seeing demand from travel agents, tour operators and travel companies. I’d like to thank all those involved for getting us to this exciting launch moment and can’t wait to take off with our travelers: I might even personally be at the controls captaining some of the flights!”.

Uri Argov, Co-Founder adds: “Moti and I have been discussing and planning this for many years, but during the pandemic we really felt that was the right time to go into action, giving people the possibility of safer conditions for smaller group travel and also to have this ready for when the recovery starts – so we purchased the jets and established the aviation and tour operating company outright and started work. There really nothing like this in the market at the moment. With Roadrunair everyone now can really enjoy the lifestyle of the few and explore destinations like never before”.