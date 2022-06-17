New Air Traffic Control Tower at Dublin Airport Hailed as ‘Significant Piece of National Infrastructure’

The Irish Aviation Authority’s (IAA) new €50m, 86.9 metre high air traffic control tower at Dublin Airport – formally unveiled this week – has been heralded as a “significant piece of national infrastructure” which will enhance economic growth for Ireland.

The tower manages the safe take-off and landing of all aircraft at Dublin Airport and it will also facilitate the operation of the second runway at the airport which will add capacity and reduce air traffic delays.

The new tower forms part of the IAA’s Air Navigation Service Provider commitment to improved safety, energy efficiency and enhanced services for customers at the airport.

“The IAA is playing its part by having this best-in-class infrastructure in advance readiness to efficiently facilitate the extra demand for air traffic control and parallel runway operations at Dublin Airport,” said IAA chairperson Rose Hynes.

“The new tower is also an investment in energy efficiency and sustainability. This commitment improves overall air traffic safety as well as the environmental health and quality of life for our colleagues in our workplace,” she said.

Hildegarde Naughton TD, Minister of State at the Department of Transport with Peter Kearney, CEO IAA and Rose Hynes, Chairman IAA at the IAA’s iconic 86.9-metre new air traffic control (ATC) tower at Dublin Airport.

The design includes the most up-to-date navigation, communication and air traffic management systems, providing air traffic controllers with the necessary tools to manage air traffic in the airport with safety and efficiency.

The new tower was completed in 2020. Since then, it has undergone comprehensive safety checks to ensure it meets international safety regulations. It cost €50m to build and the funds were provided by the IAA from its reserves.

“This new air traffic control tower is a significant piece of national infrastructure, which will support aircraft movement at Dublin Airport, both enhancing safety and connectivity as we recover from the pandemic,” said Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton.

“The tower is equipped with state-of-the-art technology which will improve energy efficiency while also meeting growing air traffic demand. This investment will have a positive impact for industry and for domestic and international customers in the years ahead,” she said.

Supporting highly skilled jobs, the tower includes a control cab, where air traffic controllers have a 360-degree view of Dublin airport, now required with the second runway.

“It comes at a time when global air traffic returns to normality. The new tower reflects the strength and importance of aviation to Ireland, an industry of key strategic importance. Ireland as an island nation is hugely dependent upon aviation and therefore the safe and efficient management of air traffic growth remains a key driver for our economy,” said IAA chief executive Peter Kearney.

“This new Dublin Air Traffic Control tower will facilitate the aircraft movements to deliver over 30 million passengers to and from Ireland in a safe, efficient and sustainable way,” he said.