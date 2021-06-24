Nearly Half of Irish Want Autumn Holiday Abroad

Almost half the population is planning a foreign holiday this autumn, according to the latest Travel Sentiment Survey by Click&Go. The pent-up desire to travel is palpable, with 26 per cent saying they will plan a holiday for September and 22 per cent saying they’ll travel in October.

The survey sample was 2,496 respondents between the ages of 18 and 65, with the majority of respondents aged 35 or higher.

Sun holidays were the most popular choice of holiday demonstrating the pent-up demand for hotter climes among Irish consumers.

Compared to a previous survey in April, after the announcement of EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) when restrictions remained in place, the latest survey demonstrates a vastly more positive attitude to holidaying abroad.

Responses reflected the need for clearer Government guidelines around travel, with many participants sharing concerns on the lack of clarity and communication from Government on current travel restrictions and guidelines.

High Cost of PCR Tests

In addition, many respondents were apprehensive regarding the cost of PCR testing and becoming ‘stranded’ abroad due to a change in the COVID situation.

Nevertheless, the survey shows positive attitudes surrounding the return to travel, with many people keen to travel as soon as possible for a change of scene and to relieve stress and anxiety.

Many participants also cited the high cost of staycations as a major factor for considering a holiday abroad.

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click&Go, commented: “From these figures it is evident that customers want to start travelling internationally again, and are pleased with the gradual return to normal travel circumstances after a difficult fifteen months.

“The survey highlights the growing demand for international travel, with a large number of participants eager to travel as soon as September and October.”

“What is needed now is clearer communication and guidance for travellers and updated Government travel advice.

“Essentially, people want to start travelling again, the majority from September onwards, provided they know where they stand in terms of restrictions.

“Any delays to easing travel restrictions will further impact the travel industry, as Irish customers will be forced to wait to book their holidays, which will drastically slow the recovery of the Irish travel sector.”