Nearly 1,000 flights were cancelled in Greece and Turkey due to snow

Nearly 1,000 flights were cancelled in Greece and Turkey over the last two days due to heavy snow.

Data from Cirium revealed that 943 flights were cancelled due to rare snowfall.

Mykonos Airport saw all flights cancelled on January 24th as snow hit the summer hotspot.

Athens Airport saw the second biggest impact, with 116 flights cancelled.

Istanbul Airport had over 416 services cancelled on January 23 and 24.

A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many central parts of the country. Snow is common in the Greek mountains and in the north but is more infrequent in central Athens and on the Aegean islands.