NCL’s New ‘Experiences at Sea’ Division to Host Most Consecutive Full Ship Charter Events in Company’s History

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) announced today “Experiences at Sea,” the union of Sixthman Festivals at Sea, a subsidiary of NCL, and the Company’s Charters, Meetings and Incentives (“CM&I”) division, will host 13 consecutive events over 66 nights in Spring 2023 showcasing the Company’s dedication to providing one of a kind, immersive adventures at sea for a range of passionate affinity communities.

The newly formed “Experiences at Sea” brand will leverage Sixthman’s 21 years of experience from producing over 160 charters focused on creating immersive experiences along with the expertise of the Company’s CM&I team to further serve the company’s corporate, incentive and affinity-focused clients across all three of its award-winning brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The Company’s CM&I team is already being recognised for creating custom experiences for their clients by winning both the Prevue Visionary and Northstar Stella Awards for “Best Events and Meetings at Sea” for 2022.

The Company launches this new division with a platform of various offerings, including a collaboration with Infinity Sports & Events to offer its first charter experience in Europe in celebration of the Rugby World Cup 2023. It will provide travellers with a series of bespoke cruise packages ranging from 1- to 10 nights for the games between 8th September and 16th October 2023 aboard NCL’s award-winning ship, Norwegian Epic.

Guests on board will enjoy guaranteed official match tickets to a selection of games played in Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux and Nantes, allowing them to catch all the on-field action while some packages allow for exploring the jewels of the Mediterranean, as well as exclusive rugby fan-zone experiences back on board.

To further grow its business outside of the United States, Canada and Mexico, “Experiences at Sea” has enhanced its team roster with two new Europe-based roles. Based in Southampton, United Kingdom, Sabrina Greca is assuming the newly created role of International Senior Corporate Sales Manager overseeing the CM&I business development in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Jake Leighton Pope has joined the Sixthman team as Senior Director of Event Development based in London to explore new festival-at-sea concepts in Europe.

From wrestling to nurses, comedic internet influencers, the LGTBQIA+ community and music genres such as Rock, Americana, Country, Pop, Electronic Dance and Blues, and so much more, Norwegian Pearl will serve as host to this record-breaking number of back-to-back theme cruises from 20th January to 27th March 2023.

18 festivals at sea sailing in 2023, the most in the company's history.