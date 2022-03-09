NCL’s Food & Beverage Concepts with New Prima Class Vessels

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) today revealed additional details regarding its elevated culinary and beverage offerings for its highly-anticipated Prima Class vessels, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

The first two of six vessels within this cutting-edge class will push the boundaries of traditional cruise cuisine with nine new dining and beverage venues including Metropolitan Bar, the Brand’s first sustainably-focused bar, its first three-level atrium, the Penrose Atrium, and a revamped main dining menu.

The first two of six vessels will have nine new dining and beverage venues including Metropolitan Bar, the Brand’s first sustainably-focused bar. The Cruise Line also announced its first three-level atrium, the Penrose Atrium, in addition to major F&B updates including the launch of its revamped main dining menu set to roll out on Norwegian Prima as well as the enhancement to Norwegian’s guest-favourite culinary staples Le Bistro, Cagney’s Steakhouse and Food Republic as well as NCL’s coveted Observation Lounge.

Elevated Eateries onboard will include Palomar (Mediterranean seafood specialty restaurant), Hasuki (“hibachi-style” Japanese restaurant) and Nama (contemporary sushi house).

The main dining halls include 270-degree views overlooking the stern at the new main dining room at Hudson’s or upscale cuisine set in refined surroundings at The Commodore Room. Both locations will boast an extensive fixed menu that offers global dishes from Spanish Paella and Italian mussels to fully vegetarian options such as mushroom risotto and cauliflower piccata. The new menu will also boast a build-your-own-pasta section where guests can request tailor-made Italian classic pasta dishes. The menu will also include a “Specialties” section where guests can select a dish from one of the ship’s specialty dining eateries. The revamped menu will debut on Norwegian Prima and will roll out to the rest of NCL’s 17-ship fleet through 2023.

The Metropolitan Bar will premiere under the Brand’s Sail and Sustain program featuring responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients as well as offer a fully sustainable spirits menu and biodynamic wines. NCL’s Metropolitan Bar will showcase more than 20 biodynamic wines produced using organic farming methods such as employing compost as fertilizer and avoiding most pesticides.

Returning Favourites

Norwegian Prima and Viva will also feature enhanced specialty guest-favorite eateries including Cagney’s Steakhouse, Le Bistro, Food Republic as well as the popular Observation Lounge and Humidor Cigar Lounge.

Previously revealed food and beverage venues on Norwegian Prima and Viva included NCL’s first-ever food hall Indulge Food Hall featuring 11 different eateries, Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos, The Local Bar & Grill, Vibe Beach Club, Waves Pool Bar, and the Prima Speedway Bar. Both ships will feature a total variety of 35 dining and lounge options for guests.