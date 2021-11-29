NCL’s David Sanderson in new role with Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises has appointed David Sanderson as new sales manager for the north of England, Scotland and Ireland. He was previously Business Development Manager for Oceania’s sister company, NCL.

David will join James Scott, sales manager South, and Alex Farquharson, senior manager key accounts.

The team will report to the recently appointed UK and Ireland sales director, Louise Craddock, who took over from Priti Mehta.

Oceania has said its team would be fully operational by the beginning of 2022.

Craddock said: “I am thrilled to welcome David to our newly restructured UK and Ireland sales team at such an exciting time for Oceania Cruises as we continue our return to service journey,” said Louise Craddock.

“David’s extensive experience and dynamic thinking will make him a great addition to the team at such a critical and exciting time for the global cruise industry.

“Having a newly restructured, fully operational sales team by the start of the new year will ensure we are in the best possible position to work effectively with our trade partners in this new cruising era”.