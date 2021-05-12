NCL Unveils Prima Class, the First for a Decade

Norwegian Cruise Line today opened sales for Norwegian Prima, the first of six ships within Prima Class, the Brand’s first new class of ships in nearly 10 years. Norwegian Prima will debut in Northern Europe in summer 2022 with capacity for 3,215 guests at double occupancy.

“Despite not having sailed in more than a year, we never stopped working and innovating, we never once pressed pause,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “In fact, we doubled down on our brand investment in order to deliver unforgettable guest experiences that go well beyond expectations. Not only will we begin cruising this July, we’re so proud and so incredibly happy to announce the start of an exciting new chapter as we introduce the Prima Class and the first ship in a line of unrivalled vessels with Norwegian Prima.”

Sommer continued, “An exemplary representation of our brand evolution, bringing together our ‘Guest First’ philosophy and our spirit of innovation, Norwegian Prima personifies everything our guests love about NCL and raises the bar. This brand-new class of ships is truly designed to put our guests first.”

A Game-Changer for NCL

According to a company press release, the new Norwegian Prima will offer the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise category. She will offer the largest variety of suite categories available at sea with 13 suite categories as well as the largest three- bedroom suites of any new cruise ship and the brand’s largest-ever inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms, including the brand’s largest-ever bathrooms and showers for standard stateroom categories.

The company also said the Norwegian Prima will also offer the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship including more total pool deck space than any other ship in Norwegian’s fleet as well as multiple infinity pools and vast outdoor walkways allowing guests to take in the sea, the ocean breeze and a variety of elevated experiences.

The Haven

Spanning eight decks of suites and public areas, the ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept, The Haven, provides guests with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodations on board. All 107 suites have been moved to the aft within close proximity of private elevators exclusively reserved for Haven guests. These elevators rise directly into The Haven public areas on decks 16 and 17. In addition, The Haven Courtyard on Norwegian Prima has been transformed into an expansive Haven Sundeck, with new infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Norwegian also said it had reimagined The Waterfront by doubling the space and adding a greater variety of experiences and dining options than ever before by introducing Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around Deck 8. On Board Dining

Norwegian has introduced the brand’s first-ever upscale open-air marketplace with Indulge Food Hall, which has 11 venues including returning Coco’s, serving artisan sweet treats; Q Texas Smokehouse, boasting American Southern comfort food; and Starbucks. Indulge will unveil first-ever dining venues including Seaside Rotisserie, offering a wide array of rotisserie-cooked dishes; Nudls, a noodle emporium serving noodle dishes from around the world, from Italian to Thai cuisines; Tamara, preparing classic Indian dishes and multiple vegetarian food options; The Latin Quarter, serving classic Latin food with a twist; Tapas Food Truck, cooking elevated Latin-inspired street food; Garden Kitchen, where guest can order customized salads with more than two dozen ingredients to choose from; Just Desserts, featuring classic dessert items such as pies and cakes and Just Ice Cream serving appetizing ice cream flavours and sweet dishes.