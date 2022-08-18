NCL Unveils Limited Period 40% Discount Offer Across All Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is offering customers a 40% discount on all of its cruises and fly-cruises – across all destinations.

However, the offer is open for a very limited time only – it is available for all bookings only up to next Monday, August 22 – but also covers all of NCL’s accommodation categories, including Suites and The Haven by Norwegian.

Passengers are also being offered air fare credit – of up to £250 – on selected European sailings.

NCL’s Norwegian Sun ship will cruise the Canary Islands from November, for the first time since 2017. As well as the Canaries, that takes in visits to Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

NCL’s Norwegian Prima ship is also cruising an 11-day journey from New York to Reykjavik.