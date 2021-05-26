NCL to Resume US Cruises With Redeployment of Eight Additional Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) today announced that it will resume operations from additional U.S. and international ports this autumn. Earlier this week, NCL also announced its return to Seattle for the Alaska cruise season, with a start date of 7th August 2021. Voyages expected to operate in the U.S. are contingent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Today the company announced its redeployment plans for the following ships:

Norwegian Joy will cruise from Miami beginning 19 th October 2021 with five to 11-day Caribbean voyages.

October 2021 with five to 11-day Caribbean voyages. Norwegian Breakaway will cruise seven-day itineraries to Bermuda from New York beginning 24 th October 2021.

October 2021. Pride of America will offer seven-day Hawaii interisland voyages from Honolulu beginning 6 th November 2021.

November 2021. Norwegian Bliss will cruise from Los Angeles for seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages beginning 7 th November 2021.

November 2021. Norwegian Encore will offer seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean beginning 14 th November 2021.

November 2021. Beginning 20 th November 2021, Norwegian Escape will cruise for the first time from Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla., offering seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean.

November 2021, Norwegian Escape will cruise for the first time from Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla., offering seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean. Norwegian Pearl will sail from Miami offering Panama Canal, Bahamas and Caribbean cruises beginning 23 rd December 2021.

December 2021. Beginning 20 th January 2022, Norwegian Jewel will be the first ship in the fleet to offer roundtrip Panama Canal cruises from Panama City (Colón and Fuerte Amador).

January 2022, Norwegian Jewel will be the first ship in the fleet to offer roundtrip Panama Canal cruises from Panama City (Colón and Fuerte Amador). Norwegian Sun will sail for the first time in Asia beginning 28 th January 2022, offering a five-day Japan itinerary from Hong Kong, before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

January 2022, offering a five-day Japan itinerary from Hong Kong, before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok. Norwegian Spirit will cruise 12-day Australia and New Zealand voyages from Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand beginning 9th February 2022.

Further redeployments will be announced in the near future.

“When we first welcome our guests aboard Norwegian Jade this July, it will be exactly 500 days since our ships last sailed,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“I am so happy that we’re finally getting back to what we love the most, and I’m very proud that we continue to redeploy our fleet methodically.

“We always said we wouldn’t rush to sail again, but that we’d get back to it when we felt we could do so safely while maintaining our incomparable guest experience. Our efforts to resume cruising safely will continue to be slow and steady, guided by the science-backed protocols of our Sail Safe health and safety program and in collaboration with our destination partners as well as with a variety of governing bodies. We cannot wait to see our guests rediscover the world and make memories with their loved ones again.”

In conjunction with today’s redeployment announcement, the Cruise Line has cancelled all voyages on Pride of America through 30th October 2021; Norwegian Escape through 2nd November 2021; Norwegian Jewel through 9th January 2022; Norwegian Pearl through 7th December 2021; Norwegian Spirit through 28th January 2022; Norwegian Sun through 18th January 2022; and the 24th October 2021 itinerary aboard Norwegian Bliss.