NCL to Pay Travel Advisors Commission on Non-Commissionable Fares

By Emer Roche
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), today announced that it will pay travel advisors commission on non-commissionable fares (NCFs), showcasing its industry-leading commitment to the travel agent community worldwide.

NCL is the first major contemporary cruise line to compensate travel agents on NCFs for new reservations booked outside of the 120-day window. Since the establishment of the Brand’s Partners First philosophy, NCL has been committed to being the easiest cruise line to do business with by providing agents with educational tools, promotions and marketing assets to help them grow their businesses.

“Our Partners First philosophy remains top of mind, and our decision to pay commission on NCFs is further proof of our commitment to this community,” said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer. “We want our partners to thrive; we want to see their businesses grow all around the world.”

The payment of NCFs will go into effect on 1 January 2023 for new reservations made 120 days prior to sailing for cruises departing 1 May 2023 and forward. To qualify for the NCF commission, travel partners will need to submit a marketing plan to their NCL Sales Support Team by 31 December 2022.

