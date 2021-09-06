News

NCL to Host Trade & Consumer Roadshow in Belfast

NCL to Host Trade & Consumer Roadshow in Belfast

Norwegian Cruise Line’s series of trade and consumer roadshows will take place at the Hastings Hotel in Belfast on 5 October as part of a nationwide tour throughout September and October.

Travel partners are invited to join the trade roadshows taking place in the evening.

They will start at 6.15pm with food and drink, followed by a 90-minute presentation at 7pm covering NCL’s return to service plans, the latest updates on Norwegian Prima, the benefits of NCL Freestyle Rewards, plus Marketing and Sales tips for travel partners.

In addition, NCL is giving away a stateroom on Norwegian Prima’s inaugural sailing at every event. Simply attend for a chance to win.

Consumer Show

The consumer roadshows will take place during the day and are open to all guests who have sailed with NCL in the past.

Attendees will be treated to afternoon tea and drinks from 2pm to 3pm, followed by a presentation from 3pm to 4pm to include: return to service plans, Norwegian Prima updates and what to expect on your next NCL cruise.

Eamonn Ferrin, NCL’s Vice President of International Business, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the return of cruise holidays, taking our roadshows around the country and re-engaging with our loyal travel partners and customers.

“The roadshows are an informative and fun way to learn about NCL whilst catching up in person, something I’ve missed terribly. I can’t wait to see familiar faces and form new connections at the events.”

Locations & Dates

  • 21 September: Glasgow, Grand Central Hotel
  • 22 September: Newcastle, Newcastle United Football Stadium
  • 5 October: Belfast, Hastings Europa Hotel
  • 7 October: Birmingham, Edgbaston Cricket Stadium
  • 19 October: Southampton, Ageas Bowl
  • 20 October: Manchester, Lancashire Cricket Stadium

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Lufthansa Introduces New Airspace Cabin on A321neo

Fionn DavenportSeptember 6, 2021
Read More

ITAA Conference Registration Now Open

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

easyJet Launches Travel Agent Promotion in Northern Ireland

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

All About the Booth: Virgin Atlantic Unveils New Interior for A350

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Carnival Confirms Restart Dates for 15 Ships

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

How Are Individual EU members Responding to U.S. Removal from ‘Safe’ List?

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

“Government Decisions Not Driven by Data”: Willie Walsh

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Etihad Welcomes Loosening of Abu Dhabi Entry Restrictions

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Wizz Air Closes the Gap on Ryanair in Battle for Returning Passengers

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn