NCL to Host Trade & Consumer Roadshow in Belfast

Norwegian Cruise Line’s series of trade and consumer roadshows will take place at the Hastings Hotel in Belfast on 5 October as part of a nationwide tour throughout September and October.

Travel partners are invited to join the trade roadshows taking place in the evening.

They will start at 6.15pm with food and drink, followed by a 90-minute presentation at 7pm covering NCL’s return to service plans, the latest updates on Norwegian Prima, the benefits of NCL Freestyle Rewards, plus Marketing and Sales tips for travel partners.

In addition, NCL is giving away a stateroom on Norwegian Prima’s inaugural sailing at every event. Simply attend for a chance to win.

Consumer Show

The consumer roadshows will take place during the day and are open to all guests who have sailed with NCL in the past.

Attendees will be treated to afternoon tea and drinks from 2pm to 3pm, followed by a presentation from 3pm to 4pm to include: return to service plans, Norwegian Prima updates and what to expect on your next NCL cruise.

Eamonn Ferrin, NCL’s Vice President of International Business, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the return of cruise holidays, taking our roadshows around the country and re-engaging with our loyal travel partners and customers.

“The roadshows are an informative and fun way to learn about NCL whilst catching up in person, something I’ve missed terribly. I can’t wait to see familiar faces and form new connections at the events.”

Locations & Dates