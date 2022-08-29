NCL Prima Impresses Industry Expert

NCL Prima sets a new standard in sailing and is the most spectacular ship that ITTN Industry Cruise Expert Deirdre Sweeny has been on! That’s a vote of confidence for sure. With 17 dining options and bars with entertainment throughout it’s just a fantastic way to travel.

Deirdre tells ITTN, “This ship is bringing a whole new offering to the market, it’s sleek and luxurious and has served up superb food. For the size of the ship (3215 passengers) the outdoor and indoor space is wow”. ITTN can’t wait to get on board later in September to sample this beauty and with Katy Perry as the Godmother, we are sure there were some ‘Fireworks’ at the christening.