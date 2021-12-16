NCL first to homeport in Panama

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced today (15 December) that it has become the first cruise line to seasonally homeport in Panama City, Panama, offering roundtrip Panama Canal voyages beginning 20 March 2022 with Norwegian Jewel.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. signed a multi-year agreement with the Panama Tourism Authority, which allows the Company to seasonally homeport at the Colon Cruise Terminal as well as at Fuerte Amador Cruise Terminal located on the Pacific Ocean side the country and adjacent to Panama City.

The new contract is part of an agreement that will provide Panama Canal transit benefits to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. from 2022 through 2024, while operating homeport turnarounds.

In 2022 and 2023, the Company will offer 12 homeport voyages starting with Norwegian Jewel on 20 March 2022.

“Part of our Company’s mission is to create unforgettable experiences in some of the most special places around the world,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “This new agreement enables nearly 24,000 guests to experience the beauty of Panama each year.”