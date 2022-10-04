NCL Drops All Covid Requirements for Passengers

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has removed all COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements. NCL’s newly relaxed health and safety protocols become effective as of today (October 4, 2022).

“Health and safety are always our first priority; in fact, we were the health and safety leaders from the very start of the pandemic,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive.

“Many travellers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return,” Mr Sommer said.

With the easing of the cruise line’s health and safety protocols, NCL will continue to follow the travel guidelines as required by the destinations it visits.

For all country specific travel requirements, travellers should visit www.ncl.com/travel-requirements-by-country.

Guests can also visit www.ncl.com/freestyle-cruise/cruise-travel-documents for more information about the required travel documentation they will need for their NCL voyage.