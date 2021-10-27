NCL appoints Gary Anslow to UK & Ireland team

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the appointment of Gary Anslow as Senior Sales Director UK and Ireland from 1 November 2021.

Anslow will be working on expanding NCL’s market share in the region and capitalising on NCL’s growing presence worldwide.

He will report into Eamonn Ferrin, who has recently been appointed Vice President of International Sales and will lead a sales team of ten.

An industry expert, Anslow has 25 years’ experience in FMGC and travel, including extensive board and Senior Leadership Team experience in organisations such as PepsiCo, Diageo and Monarch Travel Group.

Anslow joins NCL from Cunard where he worked as Sales Director since January 2018. During that time, he sat on the sales and marketing leadership team and led the company’s UK and onboard sales, sales operations and trade marketing teams.

Prior to Cunard, he spent seven years at The Monarch Travel Group as Sales Director for several travel brands including Monarch Holidays, Cosmos Holidays and Avalon Waterways.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary on board,” said Eamonn Ferrin.

“He brings an impressive skillset and extensive senior-level experience in the travel industry, which will be instrumental toward NCL’s growth in the UK and Ireland.

“Gary has a proven track record of delivering high value projects combined with longer term strategic thinking. Having him lead our operations in one of our most important markets is a testament to our growth strategy.”

“I am delighted to be appointed Senior Sales Director UK and Ireland at such an exciting time in NCL’s history with the introduction of the highly anticipated Prima Class,” said Anslow.

“Alongside my new team and loyal travel agents, I look forward to forging new relationships and strengthening the UK and Ireland’s position as one of the leading NCL markets outside of the US and Canada.”