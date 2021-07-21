News

National Travel Agent Day Panel Discussion

National Travel Agent Day Panel Discussion

With National Travel Agent Day coming up on 23 July 2021, Sharon Jordan (MD ITTN) interviewed Carrie Day (Intrepid Travel), Audrey Headon (ITAA Benevolent Fund Board Member) and Kayleigh Power Spelman (ITAA Benevolent Fund Beneficiary).

They talk about the key role of travel agents and the events that are taking place on the day. Kayleigh tells us about her experience with the ITAA Benevolent Fund.

ITTN are looking forward to our B.Y.O.P. (Bring your own picnic) in St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin on Friday 23 July at 12pm. 

Please bring your friends, your family and your dog! It will be a great opportunity for us all to catch-up and enjoy a picnic together.

FUNDRAISING IS KEY

Fundraising will be a key element of the day, with ITAA Benevolent Fund and Abta Lifeline in the UK as the chosen charities.

Both organisations deliver support to agents who are severely struggling during the pandemic. Audrey explains in the video the important work of the ITAA Benevolent Fund to Irish Agents.

Please let us know if you’re coming as we’d like to know numbers. Email [email protected] or [email protected]  – We look forward to seeing you all there.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

The Joy of Travel: Day Three of Sharon’s Visit to Malaga

Sharon JordanJuly 21, 2021
Read More

Irish Ferries Welcomes Leisure Passengers Back on Board

Fionn DavenportJuly 21, 2021
Read More

MSC Cruises’ New Family Area Aboard MSC Seashore

Fionn DavenportJuly 21, 2021
Read More

ITAA Responds to Malta’s DCC Only Requirement

Fionn DavenportJuly 21, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Answers Call of the Wild & is First to Return to Alaska

Fionn DavenportJuly 21, 2021
Read More

Brisbane Wins Vote to Host 2032 Olympics

Fionn DavenportJuly 21, 2021
Read More

Airbus Rolls Out First A350 from Tianjin Facility

Fionn DavenportJuly 21, 2021
Read More

What are the Best – and Worst – Public Toilets in the World?

Fionn DavenportJuly 21, 2021
Read More

Air Passengers Happy with Plane Safety but Frustrated with ‘Hassle Factor” around Rules

Fionn DavenportJuly 21, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn