National Travel Agent Day Panel Discussion

With National Travel Agent Day coming up on 23 July 2021, Sharon Jordan (MD ITTN) interviewed Carrie Day (Intrepid Travel), Audrey Headon (ITAA Benevolent Fund Board Member) and Kayleigh Power Spelman (ITAA Benevolent Fund Beneficiary).

They talk about the key role of travel agents and the events that are taking place on the day. Kayleigh tells us about her experience with the ITAA Benevolent Fund.

ITTN are looking forward to our B.Y.O.P. (Bring your own picnic) in St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin on Friday 23 July at 12pm.

Please bring your friends, your family and your dog! It will be a great opportunity for us all to catch-up and enjoy a picnic together.

FUNDRAISING IS KEY

Fundraising will be a key element of the day, with ITAA Benevolent Fund and Abta Lifeline in the UK as the chosen charities.

Both organisations deliver support to agents who are severely struggling during the pandemic. Audrey explains in the video the important work of the ITAA Benevolent Fund to Irish Agents.

Please let us know if you’re coming as we’d like to know numbers. Email [email protected] or [email protected] – We look forward to seeing you all there.