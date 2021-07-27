News

National Travel Agent Day A Celebration in Kilkenny, Dublin & Cork!

National Travel Agent Day took place last Friday, 23 July, and what a day it was – in Kilkenny and Dublin. There was so many activities throughout the day. First of all, we’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who got involved.

In Cork…

On Thursday, 22 July 2021, Jeanette Taylor hosted a picnic in Mahon Point, Cork. It was a gorgeous sunny afternoon and the guys looked great showing off their ITTN mugs.

 

In Kilkenny…

Carrie Day and the Intrepid team hosted a 24-hour Cycle Round World Challenge enlisting the help of their staff in various offices across the world.

After her cycle, Carrie raced home to get ready for her picnic in the park in Kilkenny Castle. It was great to see so many agents catchup in the area.

On Friday afternoon, Intrepid also hosted a pub quiz on their Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook Group – Carrie was certainly busy on National Travel Agent Day!

In Dublin…

In Dublin, ITTN hosted our own B.Y.O.P (Bring your own picnic) in St. Stephen’s Green.

It was amazing to catch-up with so many travel trade friends and the weather was absolutely glorious.

Thank you to United Airlines, British Airways and Susan Maxwell (Rubysuecollection) for providing treats and prizes on the day.

A Fundraising Effort

Fundraising was a key element of the day. This years charities were the ITAA Benevolent Fund and Abta Lifeline. To date over £1,800 has been raised and there’s still time to donate here.

Thank you to everyone who got involved in National Travel Agent Day, it was so great to see everyone and such a worthy cause.

