National Travel Agent Day 2021 Launched by Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel is calling on the industry to celebrate the vital role of travel agents on National Travel Agent Day UK & Ireland 2021, which takes place on 23 July.

Fundraising will be a key element of the day, with ITAA Benevolent Fund and Abta Lifeline in the UK as the chosen charities.

Both organisations deliver support to agents who are severely struggling during the pandemic.

Forging Connections

This year’s event will also focus on forging connections after over a year of remote working during the pandemic.

Intrepid will coordinate a series of events hosted via Travel Gossip and the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook group.

Competitions, incentives, holiday discounts and inspirational stories will be shared throughout the day.

As part of the celebrations, agents will have the chance to win a place on Intrepid’s first ever UK fam trip.

Zina Bencheikh, EMEA managing director for Intrepid, said: “A year on from the first National Travel Agent Day, the industry is continuing to face incredibly tough times. Agents have been working tirelessly to support their clients, negotiating complex and constantly changing rules.

“National Travel Agent Day is a fantastic opportunity to inject some positivity and bring people together across the industry. I’m thrilled that this year we will be raising funds for two amazing industry charities to help support agents facing hardship.”

Intrepid will be organising a ’24 Hour Cycle’ in-house fundraising event and is inviting travel companies to hold their own events and share images with the hashtag #NationalTravelAgentDay.

Bepi Gaidoni, ITAA Benevolent Fund Board Member, said: “On the day we re-launch the ITAA Benevolent Fund, it is truly fantastic to learn that we have been chosen as one of beneficiaries of the National Travel Agent Day UK & Ireland Fundraiser.

“We look forward to celebrating our amazing industry on July 23 with our colleagues both sides of the Irish Sea. On behalf of the Trustees, I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Intrepid Travel for organising this event and raising much needed funds for the ITAA Benevolent Fund.”

Trudie Clements, director of Abta LifeLine, said: “I am delighted that Intrepid Travel has chosen ABTA LifeLine for National Travel Agent Day.

“Throughout the pandemic LifeLine has been providing vital support for travel agents really struggling right now. This day will not only spread the word of the support we can provide but will help raise the funds we need to continue our services. I would encourage everyone to get involved in this fantastic day.”

Suppliers are invited to share videos, pictures, offers or incentives on Travel Gossip. More details of the line-up of the day will be available soon here.